New International Poster for Inside Out 2 Has Been Released

A new international poster for Inside Out 2 that shows off all of the emotions has been released. It will be released on June 14, 2024.

Ennui steals the spotlight in the latest visual tease for Pixar's anticipated sequel.

With Elio delayed, Inside Out 2 stands as Pixar's solo release for the year.

The sequel must shine without dimming the original's beloved legacy before its June 2024 release.

We were supposed to have two Pixar movies this year, one sequel and one based on a new story, but Elio got delayed, and now Inside Out 2 is the only one we're giving from the studio. Inside Out is often cited as one of the best Pixar has ever made so to say that it has big shoes to fill would be an understatement. Not only does this movie need to be good, it needs to be good enough that it doesn't tarnish the legacy of the previous film. We still have a little ways to go before the movie comes out and the marketing starts to kick in, but we do have a new international poster from IMP Awards that shows all of the old and new emotions. I remain obsessed with Ennui.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

