Trap Moves Up A Week, Warner Bros. Dates 4 Other Movies

Warner Bros. has shifted the release for M. Night Shyamalan's new film, Trap, by a week. They have also dated four untitled films.

Warner Bros. is having a weird year, to say the least. On one hand, they have releases like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which did extremely well at the box office. On the other hand, there have been films Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Watchers, both of which could not find audiences at all. Warner Bros. is working with extremes this year, to say the least. It's unclear whether or not that will change as we head into the summer, but they are starting to look ahead. One of the movies that is coming out later this summer is Trap, from M. Night Shyamalan. We got to see the first footage of this at CinemaCon, and the trailer was released shortly after. Trap has shifted its release date from August 9th to August 2nd, according to the Deadline.

Warner Bros. has also dated some Untitled films as well so it's time for everyone to start revving the speculation engines about what these films could be: "An UNTITLED NL/ATOMIC MONSTER/BLUMHOUSE EVENT FILM will open on April 17, 2026, while an UNTITLED WB EVENT FILM will debut March 26, 2027. An UNTITLED WPBA/LOCKSMITH FILM will unspool on July 23, 2027, with an UNTITLED WB FAMILY SEQUEL releasing December 17, 2027."

Trap: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a new experience in the world of M. Night Shyamalan— Trap —featuring performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan. A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider. The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk, and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on August 9, 2024 and internationally beginning on 1 August, 2024.

