First Plot Details For The New Jurassic World Film Have Been Released

Production on the new Jurassic World film is set to start soon, and we finally have some of our first reported plot details about the new film.

The new Jurassic World film will start production soon, and it needs to if it is going to make its release date next summer. We've been getting a lot of casting announcements recently, but nothing in terms of the story. All we had to go on was that people called it "Jurassic World," which is usually the timeline where the park opens. However, it's unclear if that will be close to this film, but a new piece from Variety has given us some hints about what this new film will be about and has even given us some working titles. The film is described as "a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island." The new film has also been labeled "Jurassic World 4" and "Jurassic City."

There Are A Billion Reasons Another Jurassic World Isn't A Surprise

It feels like it happened half a lifetime ago, but Jurassic World: Dominion was released in June 2022. While it didn't exactly do well critically at all, commercially, the film did exceptionally well and made over a billion at the worldwide box office. When you crack a billion in a post-COVID world, the reviews matter very little compared to that number. However, even with the billion-dollar box office, the COVID delays in terms of filming really hurt this production, and it seemed like Universal might be moving on. We really shouldn't be surprised that they are not with this franchise because, again, this is the third film in this franchise to gross over a billion dollars at the box office. David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park and its sequel, is reportedly writing this new installment. Director Gareth Edwards is attached to direct. Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, and Luna Blaise have reportedly joined the cast with a July 2, 2025 release date.

