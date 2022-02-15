Star Trek 4 is a Go With The Original Cast In Talks To Return

For a minute there, it looks like Star Trek was going to be a streaming service thing. There have been rumors and whatnot of a fourth movie even though Star Trek Beyond [which was excellent, go watch it if you haven't seen it yet] underperformed at the box office. There were a few false starts, but it looks like they are ready to bold go yet again. J.J. Abrams confirmed that a fourth movie is in the works during the Paramount Investor Day presentation (via Variety).

"We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new 'Star Trek' film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take 'Star Trek' into areas that you've just never seen before," Abrams said. "We're thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we're talking about that we think will be really exciting so can't wait for you to see what we're cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper."

Despite what other headlines might say, the cast of Star Trek is not fully set to return at this moment. The word being thrown around "entering into talks" and "begin negotiations" which far from a surefire thing. Despite how hard the loss of Anton Yelchin back in 2016, it did seem like the cast was very eager to return to these roles. It's just a matter of scheduling considering that it sounds like Paramount wants to enter into production by the end of the year, which isn't a lot of time for someone to clear their schedule and just enough time for someone to already have something on the docket.

The new Star Trek movie will be produced by Abrams, directed by Matt Shakman, with a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires. This screenplay is based on an earlier draft by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. We don't know if that earlier draft is the 2018 movie that failed to get off of the ground, a film that would have seen Chris Hemsworth return to the franchise as Kirk's father, but we'll have to see what happens. We've been through this dance before, those of us that loved Star Trek Beyond and wanted more of that specifically, so it might be a good idea to temper expectations until this production has actually taken flight.