Star Trek 4 Has Gained Yet Another New Writer, Steve Yockey

Star Trek 4 has gained yet another new writer. Steve Yockey will take on the project, which is looking to bring back the Kelvin cast for one more film.

Article Summary Steve Yockey enlisted to pen the final chapter for the Kelvin Star Trek cast.

Paramount aims for a swift return of Star Trek to cinemas, details under wraps.

Star Trek 4's journey has been turbulent, with cast and direction changes aplenty.

Despite new developments, the film's fate is uncertain until production commences.

There might be some hope for Star Trek 4 after all. There have been some rumors here and there about the film, with the latest coming out of South by Southwest. Roddenberry Entertainment COO Trevor Roth spoke to ScreenRant and told them, "I am not able to say much, but I can say that it is Paramount's intent to figure out the Star Trek side of movies and what's going on there. There's every intent of a new movie coming out in the very near future. There's a lot of secrecy around what's going to happen there. But there is a plan getting into place. And we're very excited to see it return to the big screen." That was back on the fourteenth, but we got more official news this week. According to Variety, Steve Yockey will take on the screenplay for this film, and "Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot still intend the project to be the final chapter for the cast that rebooted the franchise in movie theaters with 2009's Star Trek."

This is a familiar song and dance that Star Trek 4 has been through several times now. All we need is for Paramount to announce a director and a release date without locking down a single cast member for history to repeat itself.

Star Trek 4 Is Lost In Limbo

To say that Star Trek 4 has had a rough road would be an understatement. The first two movies in the rebooted films did well at the box office, but the third, Star Trek Beyond, did not do as well despite being parsecs better than the first two. Not long before the premiere of Star Trek Beyond, Anton Yelchin was tragically killed in a freak accident, and the rest of the cast and crew were very shaken up by this and didn't seem keen to return to the deck of the enterprise. Since then, the film has gone through multiple directors and scripts. It was on the schedule, and then it wasn't, and at one point, the film was announced with the main cast returning…without actually locking down any of the main cast.

There have been a couple of rumors here and there with people saying that the film will still happen, but the cast is busy with shows or movies, so locking everyone down will be a challenge regardless of how much Paramount wants to make this happen. It's nice to hear that we have movement again, but until production actually gets off of the ground and the Kelvin cast confirms the ink is dry on some contracts, this one remains in limbo.

