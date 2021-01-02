Sony Pictures Shares 4 New Images from Uncharted

There's development hell, and then there's the Uncharted movie. In terms of things that have been trying to get to the big screen for years, this one is one of the worst. This movie has been in production for so long that the star they originally wanted for the role of Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg, actually aged out of the role. And just when it looked like things were finally going to get off of the ground, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their production mere days into shooting, and then they got their release date delayed yet again. However, they managed to get things off of the ground eventually and even managed to finish production by the time October rolled around. We've seen an image of star Tom Holland, but the official Twitter account dropped some new images for the new year.

Looking at the responses from fans underneath the tweet, people seem very nervous. Video game adaptations don't have the best track record when it comes to quality, and considering how long this movie has been in varying stages of production, no one can really blame them. However, the Uncharted games were probably some of the most cinematic games of the recent generations and played more like a movie than anything else. The plotline is extremely movie-like to the point that it is kind of weird that it took them this long to get this thing off of the ground. It's done, though, and they're making their way through post-production. Sony also gave it a prime release date in mid-July, so they must have some faith in it at least.

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as mentor Victor Sullivan along with a supporting cast that includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. It will be released on July 16, 2021.