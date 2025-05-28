Posted in: Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: superman

Superman: James Gunn Confirms A Release Date In China

Superman writer and director James Gunn confirmed that the film has snagged a July 11th release date in China.

Article Summary James Gunn confirms Superman will premiere in China on July 11, aligning with the U.S. release date.

Simultaneous release doesn't happen often, aimed at reducing piracy and maximizing the film’s global box office.

Warner Bros. is targeting a massive opening weekend by launching Superman in major global markets together.

The film will open in select international territories two days earlier, on July 9, before the global debut.

Superman is heading to China, and the release date that director and writer James Gunn just shared is a pretty big deal. It's not often that the domestic release and China, which is one of the biggest audiences in the one, release on the same day. Western movies usually release weeks or even months after the fact in China, but every now and then, it works out that both countries get the same release date. This means that two of the biggest audiences in the world can see the movie at the same time, which is a good way to curb the illegal pirating of films. If you don't have to wait weeks to see a film, you're more likely to just go to the theater to see it in high-quality rather than some low-quality recording. Most people will choose with is easiest even if it means spending money and going to a theater over tracking down a download is the easier option. James Gunn took to social media today to share the Chinese poster for Superman and confirmed the July 11th release date. So the film will be opening internationally in some other markets on the 9th, but domestically and in China on the 11th. Warner Bros. is really setting this film up to have a massive opening weekend.

Superman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who's driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio ("At Midnight"), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming (The Last of Us), editors William Hoy (The Batman), Jason Ballantine (the IT films, The Flash) and Craig Alpert (Deadpool 2, Blue Beetle).

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Superman, which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!