Posted in: Comedy Central, Movies, Paramount Pictures, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: comedy central, Matt Stone, Paramount Pictures, south park, South Park: Bigger Longer and Uncut, Trey Parker, Warner Bros

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Theater Return for 25th Anniversary

Paramount will re-release South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut for its 25th anniversary to theaters based on the Comedy Central series.

Article Summary Paramount celebrates 25th anniversary of 'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut' with theater re-release.

Fan-favorite animated film based on Comedy Central series returns to theaters June 23 & 26.

'South Park' creators' 1999 hit film features celeb voices and a record-breaking box office run.

Academy Award-nominated song "Blame Canada" showcases 'South Park's' critical acclaim.

It's hard to believe when South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was released in 1999, the Comedy Central series wasn't even two years old with its premiere on August 13th, 1997. With season 26 in production and having recently released the special The End of Obesity in May, Paramount and Warner Bros are set to re-release the film for its 25th anniversary on June 23rd and 26th only in theaters. "Warning: This movie will warp your fragile little minds. See the South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Sing-A-Long back on the big screen in celebration of its 25th Anniversary. Only in theaters June 23 & 26. #SouthPark," the series' social media page wrote with the film's trailer.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Synopsis

From series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker (who also directed), South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut centers on the four boys Stan (Stone), Kyle (Parker), Cartman (Parker), and Kenny (Stone) as they sneak into the R-rated Terrance & Phillip film, recruiting their friends in the process. Outraged over the film's existence and their children's defiant behavior, parents led by Shiela Broflovski (Mary Kay Bergman) take a stand against the film and its country of origin, Canada. Escalation ensues as it fits into the plans of Satan (Parker) and Saddam Hussein (Stone), trying to fulfill an apocalyptic prophecy.

With the increased budget, Stone & Parker recruited a few celebrities in their cast on top of their regulars, Jennifer Howell (Bebe) and Isaac Hayes (Chef), including George Clooney, Brent Spiner, Minnie Driver, Dave Foley, and Eric Idle. Bigger, Longer & Uncut proved to be a box office success, making $83.1 million and then a record for an R-rated animated film until 2016's Sausage Party. Stone & Parker's success went beyond the box office and critics with their song "Blame Canada" nominated for an Academy Award and Robin Williams performing in the choreographed number at the ceremony.

Warning: This movie will warp your fragile little minds. See the South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Sing-A-Long back on the big screen in celebration of its 25th Anniversary. Only in theaters June 23 & 26. #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/sJQaO2JpnF — South Park (@SouthPark) June 5, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!