F1: Warner Bros. And Apple Studios Release 11 High-Quality Images

Warner Bros. and Apple Studios released eleven high-quality images from Joseph Kosinski's new film, F1, which will be released on June 27th.

F1 is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, and stars Brad Pitt in the lead role.

The film boasts cutting-edge racing sequences, using advanced filmmaking technology captured during real Grand Prix events.

F1 races into theaters and IMAX worldwide on June 27, 2025, with an international debut starting June 25.

There are a lot of awesome movies coming out in the next couple of months. There will be something for everyone, several somethings, and we'll have to see what movies end up hitting and what fly a bit more under the radar. One that is flying a bit more under the radar at the moment is F1, from Apple Studios and Warner Bros., which is a shame. Not because of Brad Pitt, but because this is director Joseph Kosinski's follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick, and he took all that experience and tech from Top Gun, improved it, and strapped it onto Formula 1 cars. We got to see the first te minutes of this film at CinemaCon and it looked pretty freaking cool. Maybe Warner Bros. and Apple Studios will start marketing it soon, but we do have a whole pile of new images.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

