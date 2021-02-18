Doors Trailer Debuts, Sci-Fi Anthology Film Releases This Spring

Our friends over at Bloody Disgusting debuted the trailer for Doors this afternoon, their latest film project. A dramatic sci-fi film, it stars Josh Peck ("Drake & Josh", Mean Creek, Red Dawn), Lina Esco ("S.W.A.T."), and Wilson Bethel ("Hart of Dixie", "Daredevil"). Doors will feature the directorial talents of Saman Kesh with Jeff Desom and Dugan O'Neal. The film is created by Chris White and produced by Boulderlight Pictures, who was behind last year's Becky. Doors looks like high-concept sci-fi with a killer hook, which you can see by checking out the trailer below.

Doors Synopsis & Poster

"Without explanation or warning, a number of mysterious, alien "doors" suddenly appear in every corner of the globe. While many of those that encounter these sentient doors feel the strange urge to interact with them – never to be seen again – others stay behind to face the potential threat of what their true agenda towards mankind is. In a rush to determine the reason for the arrival of these cosmic anomalies, the government enlists volunteers to brave the journey to enter the door so that we might learn more about their origin or purpose. But even these brave volunteers are not prepared for what lies beyond the threshold. The story of the door is told through multiple perspectives: a ragtag band of high school students discover a door for the first time, volunteers explore the parallel reality beyond the threshold, and a lonesome hermit manages the seemingly impossible: establishing communication with a door."

I am super pumped for this one. The creatives are great, I have enjoyed the other projects they have put out, and the cast is awesome. Look for the film in select theaters on March 19, on VOD platforms March 23rd, and on DVD/Blu-ray April 6th. We will be watching for sure.