Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One): More Details, HQ Pics

While most of the world is focused on Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out later this month, the sequel to the best Spider-Man movie [don't @ me] finally dropped some of their first footage. We found out that the film is actually going to be two parts and that both parts are being worked on at the same time. The official Sony press site uploaded three high-quality images from the first look footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Entertainment Weekly also got to do a Twitter Q&A with Chris Miller and Phil Lord about what Miles has been up to since the first movie ended, how they managed to get Oscar Isaac back to do a full role and not just a cameo he recorded in his closet, and when pressed about whether or not Miles will see any other Spider-People, old or new, they dodged the question.

"Yes." "Oh, you want details?" "Miles will reunite with some old friends and meet…. a lot of new ones.

When pressed if there were any worlds they wanted to explore or characters they wanted to introduce, but that didn't make the final cut for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), we got the best possible news: "Honestly? No. We're getting to do more or less everything we have ever wanted." Be sure to check out the full tweet thread for all of the information about the upcoming sequel(s).

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is coming exclusively to movie theaters on October 7, 2022. Directed by: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Screenplay by: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and David Callaham Based on the MARVEL Comic Books Produced by: Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg Cast: Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld