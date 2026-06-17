Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Trailer, Tickets On Sale, Posters, Images

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have officially gone on sale, and Sony has released a new trailer, 7 new posters, and 4 new images.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day tickets are now on sale, and Sony has unveiled a new trailer packed with major footage.

The latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer expands the supporting cast, with Frank and Bruce playing bigger roles.

Sony’s new Spider-Man: Brand New Day footage may reveal more than expected, so spoiler-averse fans may want to tap out.

With release day closing in, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marketing is ramping up fast as July 31 draws closer.

We got a giant pile of new Spider-Man: Brand New Day related things because tickets officially went on sale. So, a big thing people need to remember now that we're heading into the final six weeks before this movie is released. One: Sony loves spoiling its own movies. If you don't want to see any more footage, this trailer is a good time to tap out, since it shows a lot. It might even show too much, and this is before they start dropping a billion TV spots and clips. Second: there are reported leaks for this film. I haven't personally confirmed anything, and neither has Sony, but if you want to remain spoiler-free, you might want to look into extensions or filters on social media that block hashtags. Spoiler policy at Bleeding Cool remains that we won't reveal anything in headlines, meta, or socials until after opening weekend at the minimum, and there will usually be a warning so you can back out if you want.

Anyway, the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer shows off a ton of footage of the supporting cast, specifically the roles that Frank and Bruce are going to play. If you thought Frank was going to have one scene and peace out, it looks like he's going to play a much larger role than we thought, and the same goes for Bruce, even if it does appear we're repeating that one scene from Age of Ultron. We also got a pile of new posters and Sony continues to do a very good job with the posters for this film plus some new images as well.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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