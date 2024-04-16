Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands

Borderlands: Tiny Tina Performance Was Inspired By Harley Quinn

Borderlands star Ariana Greenblatt has revealed that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn helped inspire her Tiny Tina performance.

Article Summary Ariana Greenblatt channels Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn for Tiny Tina role in Borderlands.

Greenblatt also drew inspiration from her carefree friend's eccentric personality.

Extended footage of Borderlands shown at CinemaCon hints at a positive response.

The film, directed by Eli Roth, is slated for release on August 9, 2024.

Borderlands is a film that people are side-eyeing. It was shot a while ago and has been sitting on the shelf for a while. At CinemaCon, we got to see some extended footage that made it clear that Lionsgate desperately wants this to be its version of Guardians of the Galaxy. That is a high bar to try and clear, and we saw Warner Bros. try to twist the original Suicide Squad into something that resembled that film to the detriment of everything. That is why it's very ironic that when star Ariana Greenblatt spoke to IGN at CinemaCon, she actually cited Margot Robbie's version of Harley Quinn as inspiration for her performance as Tiny Tina, saying she "was heavily inspired by Margot [Robbie] 's Harley Quinn rendition." Greenblatt went on to say that she looked at how Robbie approached playing Harley and even spoke to Robbie about it on the set of Barbie because Borderlands was shot before Barbie

"I read the sides and immediately thought of (Robbie's Harley), and that's one of the first things I told her actually for the process of getting Barbie," Greenblatt said. "I watched how she prepared, and she read the comic books, and she did so much work to build Harley, and watching her helped me build Tina.'

It wasn't just Robbie from whom Greenblatt drew inspiration regarding Tiny Tina. She also cited a friend who lived her life in a way that resonated with her. "She fully just had this very carefree mindset and didn't care about embarrassing herself and would say and do weird voices and things and movements," she explained. "And she is my best friend, and I'd watch her just move and I told her in the middle of filming, I was like, 'I just want you to know, I'm acting just like you in this movie.' And she was like, 'Great, awesome.'" Borderlands is coming out this summer, and thus far, the reactions to the footage seem to be trending relatively positive, but it's hard to tell with trailers.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

