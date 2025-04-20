Posted in: Movie Poster, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines Posters Find Horror In Your Yard

Four awesome new posters for Final Destination: Bloodlines have been released. The horror sequel opens in theaters on May 16.

Article Summary Final Destination: Bloodlines posters reveal horror in your backyard, setting a thrilling tone.

The movie, opening May 16, is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, written by Busick and Taylor.

Cast features Brec Bassinger, Tony Todd, and more in a horror-packed adventure of destiny.

A nightmarish BBQ and family curse reboot the chilling Final Destination franchise.

Final Destination: Bloodlines has a brand new set of four posters that find the horror in everyone's backyard, and I love them. They certainly have nailed the tone for this new entry in the franchise. The sixth in the story, the latest since 2011, is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. It will star Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, Owen Patrick Joyner, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee, Luan Gallagher, and Tony Todd in one of his final roles.

Final Destination Promises A BBQ Gone Wrong

The newest chapter in New Line Cinema's bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death's twisted sense of justice—"Final Destination Bloodlines." Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all. "Final Destination Bloodlines" stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, and Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. The film is directed by Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky. The screenplay is by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and the story is by Jon Watts and Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor. It is based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick. "Final Destination Bloodlines" is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, and Anthony Tittanegro.

Still one of the best concepts in horror, that first film is a classic. This new film has a tall hill to climb to be as good as that one, but each new glimpse we get of it makes it feel like this might be one of the standouts of the summer. We shall see if it reaches those lofty heights on May 16.

