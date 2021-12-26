Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office

Spider-Man: No Way Home continued to impress at this weekend's holiday box office, taking in $81 million for first place. That brings its domestic total to a whopping $467.3 million in the US, and with worldwide numbers factored in it is now the first pandemic-era box office film to score a $1 billion gross. Not bad for a kid from Queens. It also scored the third-highest ever Christmas day gross, with $31.7 million, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Sing 2 Also Impresses, But Not Like Spider-Man

Second place behind Spider-Man goes to Sing 2, which scored a great $41 million. Smart to open that one around the holidays. That film is going to have legs for weeks as nothing else major for families is coming out anytime soon. Third goes to the latest Matrix film, with $22.5 million, for sure a disappointment. Who knows how much HBO Max affected this one, I think it would have been smart to move away from Spider-Man a bit more, and the promotion of the film really didn't kick into gear until it was only a couple weeks out, so awareness could have been better. In fourth is Kurt Warner's life story An American Underdog with $6.3 million, and rounding out the top five is The King's Man, bombing hard. Since opening on Wednesday, it only scored $10 million. That's probably gonna do it for that franchise.

The Weekend Box Office for Christmas:

Spider-Man: No Way Home: $81 million Sing 2: $41 million The Matrix Resurrections: $22.5 million An American Underdog: $6.3 million The King's Man: $6.1 million

Next week, there are no major new releases, so we should see Spider-Man and Sing 2 continue to duke it out as we ring in 2022. The first major release of 2022 is The 355 on January 7th. Congrats to Spider-Man on wrapping up the highest-grossing film of 2021 title already!