Spider-Man: No Way Home Score Getting Walmart Exclusive Vinyl

Spider-Man: No Way Home is burning up the box office, having become the first pandemic release to cross $1 billion worldwide, and now that most have seen it, the merch can come out. One of those is a vinyl release of the score by composer Michael Giacchino. Walmart will have an exclusive picture disc release for the score, which is now up for preorder. No other details on the release are on the landing page, like the tracklisting, but there is a pic of what it will look like. Check it out below.

Here's The Tracklist From Spider-Man We Know Already

There IS a tracklist for the score, but since this is an exclusive release, there is a chance there could be extra tracks or expanded ones.

1. Intro to Fake News (1:11)

2. World's Worst Friendly Neighbor (0:52)

3. Damage Control (2:17)

4. Being a Spider Bites (1:05)

5. Gone in a Flash (1:52)

6. All Spell Breaks Loose (3:25)

7. Otto Trouble (4:19)

8. Ghost Fighter in the Sky / Beach Blanket Bro Down (2:47)

9. Strange Bedfellows (1:45)

10. Sling vs. Bling (5:00)

11. Octo Gone (3:34)

12. No Good Deed (5:00)

13. Exit Through the Lobby (4:15)

14. A Doom With a View (2:00)

15. Spider Baiting (1:35)

16. Liberty Parlance (1:28)

17. Monster Smash (1:21)

18. Arc Reactor (2:57)

19. Shield of Pain (4:51)

20. Goblin His Inner Demons (3:54)

21. Forget Me Knots (6:49)

22. Peter Parker Picked a Perilously Precarious Profession (1:31)

23. Arachnoverture (10:06)

So, the best guess is that this release will include 23 tracks. "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei, and it is now in theaters. You can preorder the Walmart exclusive vinyl of the score here.