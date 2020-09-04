Watch The Trailer For Shudder Original Spiral, Coming September 17th

Shudder has a new original film debuting later this month, and the trailer for Spiral is now live. The film, not to be confused with the upcoming SAW-spinoff of the same name, stars Jeffery Bowyer-Chapman, Ari Cohen, Jennifer Laporte, Ty Wood, Chandra West, and Lochlyn Munroe. In the film, a couple moves to a new town looking for a fresh start for themselves and their daughter, and it turns out the town might not be as welcoming as they seemed. Think social issues mixed with the occult, always a winning formula there. Spiral is written by Colin Minihan and John Poliquin, and directed by Kurtis David Harder (Summerland). You can see the trailer down below.

Spiral Synopsis & Poster

"Malik (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, American Horror Story, Canada's Drag Race) and Aaron (Ari Cohen, It: Chapter Two), a same-sex couple, move to a small town in search of a better environment for them and their 16-year-old daughter (Jennifer Laporte, Web of Dreams). But nothing is as it seems as something sinister lies behind the picturesque homes and welcoming faces of their new neighbors, with Ty Wood, Chandra West, and Lochlyn Munroe. Written by Colin Minihan (writer of the Shudder Original Z and the upcoming new Urban Legend) and John Poliquin, directed by Kurtis David Harder. Spiral premieres September 17th on Shudder."

This looks really good. I am getting some Jordan Peele vibes from it, and this looks like a great psychological thriller. Shudder's original films keep stepping up their game these last few months, and with them debuting a ton of new ones over their 61 days of Halloween event, look for even more quality horror on the streaming service in the weeks to come. Spiral debuts September 17th.