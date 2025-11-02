Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, bruce springsteen, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director on a Potential Sequel

Director Scott Cooper says there is room for more Bruce Springsteen stories, hinting at multiple film chapters drawn from the artist’s life.

Article Summary Director Scott Cooper teases possible sequels for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, citing rich material.

The film centers on Bruce Springsteen's creation of Nebraska and his internal battles in the early 1980s.

Cooper suggests Springsteen's life has enough drama for multiple films, with direct discussions already happening.

Despite modest box office, critical reception signals strong fan interest for further Springsteen movie chapters.

Bruce Springsteen hardly needs an introduction. The New Jersey songwriter turned working-class poet has sold more than 140 million records worldwide, earned 20 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, and a Special Tony, and built a reputation as one of the most electrifying live performers of a generation. His breakthroughs with Born to Run and Born in the U.S.A. made him a global figure, while the quieter Nebraska proved how stark storytelling could hit just as hard. So, for many, a screen treatment always felt plausible. Now it's here.

The new biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere focuses on a specific, fragile moment. Written and directed by Scott Cooper, the film tracks Springsteen in the early eighties as he wrestles with anxiety, fame pressure after The River, and a complicated family history while crafting Nebraska on a four-track in New Jersey. The portrait favors process and interior life over rock-god myth, digging into social dynamics and the decision to keep the album's raw demo spirit intact.

Now, Cooper says there is still room for more.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director on Bruce Springsteen's Sequel Interest

Asked about continuing Springsteen's story, he told Variety, "If you can make four Beatles movies, you can make a couple of Bruce Springsteen movies. There's so many chapters in Bruce's life, in all seriousness, that are quite right for cinematic treatments. That's something, quite honestly, that Bruce and I have discussed… I think he's ready for more."

Jeremy Allen White plays Springsteen, with Jeremy Strong as manager and producer Jon Landau, Stephen Graham as Bruce's father, and Odessa Young as Faye Romano. The film premiered earlier this year in late August on the festival circuit and opened in theaters on October 24, 2025, generating decent but not exactly sequel-worthy box office numbers. If the first film captures the pivot between arena performances and introspective confessions, a follow-up could easily trace what came next, from the Born in the U.S.A. explosion to the long arc of reinvention that defines his career. And, more importantly, Cooper's openness to a sequel suggests this biopic is merely a starting point if the studio wants more.

For now, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere stands alone as a focused chapter about making art when the noise is loudest. Still, if the generally positive reception and fan conversations are any indication of the future, audiences are ready for more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!