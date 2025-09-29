Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Tickets Now On Sale

Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, bruce springsteen, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has a new featurette as tickets for the film are now on sale. It opens in theaters on October 24.

Watch the new featurette exploring Bruce Springsteen's groundbreaking 1982 album, Nebraska.

Director Scott Cooper shares his deep connection to Springsteen's story and the filmmaking process.

Nebraska marked a bold shift for Springsteen, now considered one of his most loved and respected albums.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has a new featurette, celebrating the fact that tickets for the film are now on sale. The new biopic explores the creation of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 classic album Nebraska, directed by Scott Cooper, who also wrote the screenplay. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce, with Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Doug, Odessa Young as love interest, Faye, Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen's mom, Adele, Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin, and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

Here is a quote from Cooper on making the film: "Making 'Springsteen' was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I've long admired – and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music. The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story."

1982's Nebraska was a considerable departure for Bruce Springsteen, coming on the heels of the massive success of The River, especially Darkness On The Edge of Town and Born to Run. He recorded the album on his own on a 4-track recorder and liked it so much that he scrapped plans to re-record the songs with The E Street Band and released them as they were. It was his sixth album, and it was where his strength as a storyteller through his lyrics came into its own. It was not as commercially successful as his previous two albums, and he did not tour to support it. His next album was Born in the USA, one of the most commercially successful albums ever recorded, and some would argue it would not have been nearly as good without him going through the process of recording Nebraska first. Nebraska has become one of his most-loved and respected albums, including by this writer, who thinks it is his best and has been listening to it for as long as he can remember.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters on October 24.

