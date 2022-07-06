Star Trek: The Motion Picture Coming To 4K In September

Star Trek: The Motion Picture is coming to 4K in September, with a presentation of the director's cut of the film. In 2001, Robert Wise went back in and improved the effects and the edit of the film, which is the version that we are getting here, in HD for the first time. The film was prepared for presentation in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) and a new powerful and immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack. It is up for order now, for release on September 6th. Below is the cover and the features list.

"Originally released in 1979, Star Trek: The Motion Picture became the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year and earned three Academy Award® nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Music, Original Score. The film successfully launched the Star Trek franchise beyond the original television series despite being rushed to theaters with incomplete special effects and forced editing choices. In 2001, director Robert Wise revisited the film to refine the edit and enhance the visual effects. His updated vision was released on DVD in standard definition and embraced by fans but has never been available in higher definition until now. Meticulously assembled and restored by producer David C. Fein with post-production supervisor Mike Matessino, both of whom originally collaborated with Wise, the film has been prepared for presentation in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR) and a new powerful and immersive Dolby Atmos® soundtrack.* Fein and Matessino assembled a team of visual effects experts, led by returning visual effects supervisor Daren R. Dochterman, and utilized the extensive resources in the Paramount Archives to recreate the effects not just in HD but in Ultra HD. After more than six months of painstaking work, the updated movie looks and sounds better than ever while staying true to Wise's original intention."

Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director's Edition 4K Ultra HD

The newly restored, definitive version of the first big-screen adventure is presented in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision™ and HDR-10, as well as Dolby Atmos®. Also includes access to a Digital copy of the film and the following new and legacy bonus content:

Ultra HD Disc bonus features

Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman — NEW!

— Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Blu-ray Disc ™ bonus features

The Human Adventure —An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director's Edition came to life —NEW! Preparing the Future – How the remastering began A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos V'ger – The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise's future The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie

—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director's Edition came to life Deleted Scenes—NEW!

Effects Tests—NEW!

Costume Tests—NEW!

Computer Display Graphics—NEW!

Additional legacy bonus content