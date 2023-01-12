Star Wars Holiday Special Documentary To Debut At SXSW A documentary looking at the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978 will debut at this year's SXSW festival.

Star Wars fans have a new documentary titled A Disturbance in the Force to be excited about, as the years in the making look at the history of The Star Wars Holiday Special will debut at this year's SXSW festival. Aired in 1978 during the height of Star Wars pandemonium on CBS, the infamous and somewhat beloved piece of the franchise cannon has never aired a second time and has never seen an official release. Rumors over the years say that any time George Lucas made a deal, he included special provisions that The Holiday Special would be excluded or even destroyed. Interviews for the new doc will include Seth Green, Weird Al Yankovic, Taran Killam, Gilbert Gottfried, Bonnie Burton, Paul Scheer, Bruce Vilanch, Lenny Ripps, Donny Osmond, and Miki Herman.

I Own A Great Version Of The Star Wars Holiday Special

"In 1977, Star Wars became a cultural phenomenon that single-handedly revitalized a stagnant film industry and forever changed how films were sold, made, and marketed. Movies would never be the same again. A year later, neither would television. In 1978, CBS aired the two-hour Star Wars Holiday Special during the week of Thanksgiving and was watched by 13 million people. It never re-aired. While some fans of the franchise are aware of this dark secret, this bizarre two hours of television still remains relatively unknown among the general public. Simply put, we will answer how and why did the Holiday Special get made."

Star Wars documentaries are always a good watch, and this may be the ultimate one. Some others I have personally liked over the years include Plastic Galaxy, about the history of the Kenner action figure line, and Star Wait, about the first people in line to see Attack of the Clones when it was released. A comprehensive look at The Holiday Special is long overdue, so let's get this a wider release fast.