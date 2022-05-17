Star Wars: Waititi Film Forges Ahead, Jenkins and Johnson Delayed

The future of Star Wars on the big screen has been murky, to say the least, which isn't that surprising considering how the last trilogy ended up panning out. While the three movies ended up doing well, they didn't feel cohesive, and it was clear that Lucasfilm needed to change how they were going to do films in the years going forward. There has been a ton of information about where Lucasfilm is going regarding streaming. If you are reading the latest feature in Vanity Fair for information on the various streaming series, there is a lot to know there. However, you cannot have a massive feature about Star Wars without getting into the movies. Kathleen Kennedy has offered some updates that we thought we wouldn't be getting until later this month at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim at the earliest.

When it comes to what Star Wars movie you can expect on the big screen, it's from the hottest of the hot boys in film and TV right now; Taika Waititi. Waititi has been the hot streak of hot streaks in recent years with amazing TV show after TV show and awesome movies from smaller, more awards-centric films to massive blockbusters for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kennedy says that they have a "roadmap" for Star Wars films, and Waititi's film with 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns will likely come up first. Rogue Squadron with director Patty Jenkins, which is still on the Disney schedule for December 2023 but is probably going to change soon, is probably later down the line, is going to come out "later."

As far as some projects that are a little more nebulous, there is a project that Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige was in the works, but Kennedy makes it sound like that is something Feige might be working on but isn't in any active form of development.

"I would love to see what movie he might come up with," Kennedy says. "But right now, no, there isn't anything specifically."

And finally, that trilogy of films announced to be helmed by director Rian Johnson five years ago? Well, for those of you looking for good news, it sounds like that series of films is on the backburner.

"Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies."

Kennedy went on to say that trilogies don't appear to be the way of the future at Lucasfilm as the TV shows influence the storytelling of the movies and vice-versa.

"I hesitate to use the word trilogies anymore because Star Wars is much more about persistent storytelling," Kennedy says.

There was a rumor back in November of 2021 that said that both Rogue Squadron and Johnson's trilogy of Star Wars films were "shelved," so it sounds like there was at least a little credibility to that rumor. We'll have to see if Lucasfilm has anything up their sleeves for Celebration later this month on the film side since everyone mostly expects it to be a Celebration concerning nothing but TV news. Kennedy is giving us some hints here, so maybe we'll get some more concert details on one of these projects later this month.