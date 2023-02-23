Steven Yeun Joins The Cast Of Thunderbolts In A Key Role

The cast of Thunderbolts is already impressive, and it only continues to grow. At the D23 Expo, we got the reveal of the characters that would be returning, but recently, we have started to see some new faces joining the cast. Back in January, The Bear breakout star Ayo Edebiri joined the cast in an unknown role, and, according to Deadline, now Steven Yeun has also joined the cast in what is being called a "key role." The role has not been revealed but is being called by Deadline "significant to this film but could also play a role going forward in future films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe." So that's interesting, but it also doesn't tell us much. Do we expect anything less from Marvel casting announcements at this point?

Yeun is obviously not a stranger to anything comic book related due to his role in The Walking Dead, but he has also lead voice role in Invincible over on Prime, which is set to return after a long hiatus in late 2023. He was also nominated for his role in Minari back in 2020 and had a memorable role in Nope last summer. The cast of Thunderbolts is very impressive, and we don't know that much about the story right now, but as we get closer to the production start date this summer, we are sure more details will emerge.