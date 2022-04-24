CinemaCon 2022: First Look At New Blumhouse M3gan Poster

CinemaCon is this week, and our own Kaitlyn Booth is at the show and reporting from the ground. Here we have a look at the first poster for M3gan, a new horror film coming from Blumhouse next year. It stars Allison Williams, Ronny Chieng, and Violet McGraw. The film "follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company that uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences." Check out the creepy poster below.

CinemaCon Is Always Full Of Horror News

Horror always has a big presence at CinemaCon, so make sure to keep it locked here all week for all the news, trailers, and more coming out of the show that Kaitlyn brings us from the show.