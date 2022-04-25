CinemaCon 2022: Minions: The Rise Of Gru Takes Over The Con

CinemaCon 2022 is in full swing, and it is being taken over by Minions: The Rise of Gru. Many posters and standees have been shown off on the show floor already, including one that may or may not be a playable foosball table. In this day in age with Covid and such, not sure that would be a great idea to put in a theater, but it looks cool with all the Minion players and Gru goalie. The posters have from the beginning of the campaign before the Covid delays in release to have a psychedelic theme. The grandstand standee is my favorite though. Check them out below.

I am not going to lie, I would totally play on that foosball table. Make sure to keep it locked here all week as Kaitlyn brings us more from the floor and presentations at this years CinemaCon.