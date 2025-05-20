Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, john wick

Ballerina: Kitchen Fight Clip, Training Featurette, 2 New Images

In a new Ballerina clip, Eve uses whatever she has as a weapon. A short training featurette with Keanu Reeves and two new images were also released.

What do you do when you're in a kitchen and one of the cooks decides it's time to kill you? Well, if you're Eve in Ballerina, you use whatever is nearby as a weapon. While Eve can clearly throw a punch and shoot a gun, the way she uses the environment and the tools at her disposal is fun to watch. Star Ana de Armas spoke about the plates in this scene at CinemaCon, and you assume they break easily, but apparently they break VERY easily, to the point that it became a bit of a challenge.

The newest film in the John Wick franchise, @ballerinamovie, is putting in the work. Early access on June 4 & theaters everywhere on June 6. Tickets are available now: https://t.co/CsCI7qEkou pic.twitter.com/lw6xEtlTZm — World of John Wick (@JohnWickMovie) May 19, 2025

We know that Eve and John will fight, and Lionsgate dropped a short training featurette with de Armas and Keanu Reeves working on the fight. There is something so disarming about de Armas's smile as she plays with a stunt knife that is just perfection. Lionsgate also dropped two new images, including another featuring the confrontation between Eve and John.

Ballerina Is The First Big-Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014, where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne.

A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." The John Wick universe officially expands on June 6, 2025, with the release of Ballerina. Another television show was greenlit back in August 2024, and the casting for the Caine spin-off film has started to drop. We got the confirmation of Chapter 5 and this animated feature very recently, so it's unclear how far along any of these projects actually are.

