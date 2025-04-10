Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping: Elle Fanning Has An Offer To Join The Cast

A new report says that Elle Fanning has an offer to play Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026

Article Summary Elle Fanning is offered the role of Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set for 2026 release.

Effie Trinket will be portrayed before her District 12 role, in events 24 years before the original Hunger Games.

Francis Lawrence returns to direct after helming past Hunger Games films, continuing with this prequel.

The movie explores the fiftieth Hunger Games, the Second Quarter Quell, revisiting the world of Panem.

Fans of The Hunger Games seem very pleased with the latest prequel book, Sunrise on the Reaping, and we can only assume that Lionsgate is very pleased about that as well, considering they are already working on a film adaptation of the book. Aside from John Wick, The Hunger Games might be one of the most successful franchises Lionsgate has had in the last two decades or so, and the series came back in a big way with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. This latest entry will feature some younger versions of familiar faces, and some casting information is starting to appear. Lionsgate didn't confirm anything at CinemaCon last week, though we did the above title animation, but one of the big roles in the film could have a big name attached.

Originally reported by Nexus Point News and also confirmed by The Wrap, Elle Fanning has an offer to play Effie Trinket, a role that Elizabeth Banks previously played in the first four movies. Nexus Point News said, "Fanning would portray Effie before her time as the escort for District 12, 24 years before the events of the first film." The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be directed by Francis Lawrence, who has directed every Hunger Games movie since the second film in the franchise, and will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

