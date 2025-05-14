Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping: Maya Hawke Joins The Cast As Wiress

Maya Hawke joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Wiress. The film adaptation will be released on November 20, 2026.

Lionsgate confirmed Hawke’s casting with a new teaser video across social media platforms.

Production on Sunrise on the Reaping is ramping up as more key cast members are announced for the prequel.

Maya Hawke joins fresh off Inside Out 2 and Stranger Things, adding star power to the Hunger Games franchise.

The Hunger Games casting blitz has started again. We got a bunch of casting announcements last month, but then things went quiet, and now they are up again. Considering that production is set to begin shortly, it isn't surprising that the main and supporting cast are filling in. According to a press release sent out by Lionsgate, Maya Hawke has been cast as Wiress, a former Hunger Games champion-turned-District 12 mentor in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. We also got another short video announcing the casting on social media.

Hawke recently voiced Anxiety in the global hit Inside Out 2, in addition to releasing her critically acclaimed album Chaos Angel; upcoming, she will star on the fifth season of Stranger Things as well as in an upcoming Lucia Joyce biopic.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

