Sunrise on the Reaping: Kelvin Harrison Jr. Has Been Cast As Beetee

Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been cast as Beetee, champion of the 34th Hunger Games and father of Ampert Latier in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate confirmed the announcement with a late-night press release and a casting reveal video.

Beetee is known as the champion of the 34th Hunger Games and father of tribute Ampert Latier.

The film dives into Panem's past, focusing on the Second Quarter Quell and Haymitch's origins.

We haven't heard from Lionsgate in a hot minute regarding casting for The Hunger Games: Sunruse on the Reaping. We got a nice little blitz, and then they took a break. They decided to hit us with a new one very late at night, no matter what timezone you're in. According to a press release sent out by Lionsgate, Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been cast as Beetee, champion of the 34th Hunger Games and father of Ampert Latier, a Tribute in the 50th Hunger Games. Harrison recently voiced the role of Taka in Mufasa: The Lion King and will star as Jean-Michel Basquiat in Samo Lives, in which he will also serve as executive producer. Lionsgate also shared a short video announcing the casting as well. Perhaps this means more casting will be dropping later this week.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, and Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

