Supergirl: Krypto Is A Super Rescue Pup In A New TV Spot, New Poster

A new TV spot and a new poster for Supergirl reveals that Krypto the Super Dog is actually Krypto the Super Rescue Dog, since he was a stray before Kara found him.

Supergirl is set to premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026 as DC's first of two major film releases that year.

We got a new TV spot for Supergirl today, and with it, a new piece of lore concerning the best/worst dog in the DC Universe. We saw at the end of Superman that Clark was just a babysitter for Krypto since he's apparently Kara's dog, but the new TV spot features some new footage, and with it, we find out that Krypto was a stray. So the Super Dog is actually a Super Rescue Dog. "Adopt don't shop" applies even on planets that end up dying not long after. Supergirl is going to be one of the big movies of the summer and the first of two DC films set to be released in 2026. James Gunn also shared a new poster of a baby Krypto, as well.

Best boy alert! Keep watching #PuppyBowl to see which player wins the Krypto Superhero Play inspired by this super pup! #Supergirl lands in theaters June 26. pic.twitter.com/DJA3Oid1gC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Truth. Justice. Whatever. Supergirl lands in theaters June 26.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment Production, The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

