Superman: Legacy Enlists Nicholas Hoult As Lex Luthor

According to reports, James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has tapped Nicholas Hoult to play the iconic DC villain Lex Luthor.

It's been a tumultuous ride for DC films, but very soon, filmmaker James Gunn aims to change that by presenting audiences with a new, reimagined version of DC and its iconic characters, starting with the all-important DC project Superman: Legacy! And while we've already received our next Superman star along with a few other actors, the most recent news comes from Deadline, reporting that former Skins actor and X-Men alum Nicholas Hoult has been tapped to play the role of Lex Luthor.

Deadline writes that the studio reportedly wanted to begin the casting process quickly after the SAG-AFTRA strike of landing an actor to play Superman's longtime foe Luther, and notes that Warner Bros. is already in business with Hoult on Clint Eastwood's upcoming project Juror No. 2. While the exact plot details for Superman: Legacy remain unknown, it would certainly appear that the studio plans to implement several heroes and villains just to really cement the notion that this film will be opening a door that's intended to birth a new cinematic universe. Something we know that Gunn is fully capable of.

Superman: Legacy Cast and Release Date

Working toward a Summer 2025 release, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy currently stars David Corenswet (Pearl) playing the titular role of Superman/Clark Kent, along with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, fellow X-Men alum Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) as Metamorpho, María Gabriela De Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer from The Authority, and Nathan Fillion (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as the Guy Gardner version of Green Lantern.

With a pretty solid cast and several other stories down the pipeline, it feels like DC and Gunn are already off to a strong start for their next era of comic book films, right? Superman: Legacy has currently been given a worldwide release date slated for July 11, 2025.

