Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: swiped

Swiped: Final Trailer And Poster Tease The Messy Businessing Of Bumble

The final trailer and poster for Swiped, which explores the messy beginnings of Tinder and Bumble. It will be released on Hulu on September 19, 2025.

Article Summary The final trailer and poster for Swiped spotlight the creation story behind dating apps Tinder and Bumble.

Swiped delves into the dramatic origins and industry shakeups of the digital dating revolution.

Hulu will exclusively debut Swiped on September 19, 2025, with a TIFF premiere set for September 9.

The film explores the tech industry’s challenges, highlighting the rise of Bumble’s founder Whitney Wolfe.

Another 20th Century film that is going straight to Hulu has dropped the final trailer and poster. Swiped is looking at the messy beginnings of both Tinder and Bumble and all the behind-the-scenes drama. It's not surprising that two apps that have launched more drama in the public didn't exactly come into this world drama-free. The major apps and websites that we use regularly these days all have beginnings that people might not know about. The Social Network shows the mess behind Facebook; now we're adding dating to the matter. How true Swiped will end up being remains to be seen, but Hulu still needs a steady stream of new films to keep people from canceling their subscription.

Swiped: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

20th Century Studios' Swiped will debut exclusively September 19, 2025, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in all other territories. The film will hold its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9.

Inspired by the provocative real-life story of the visionary founder of online dating platform Bumble, Swiped introduces recent college grad Whitney Wolfe, played by Lily James, as she uses extraordinary grit and ingenuity to break into the male-dominated tech industry and launch an innovative, globally lauded dating app (two, actually), paving the way to becoming the youngest female self-made billionaire. Swiped is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and written by Bill Parker & Rachel Lee Goldenberg and Kim Caramele. The film also stars JacksonWhite, Myha'la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fodé, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Peña, and Dan Stevens. Jennifer Gibgot, Andrew Panay, and Lily James produce.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!