Taika Waititi Provides an Update on Star Wars & Thor: Love and Thunder

We're all going a bit crazy with the ongoing COVID-19 quarantines and social distancing, and the people writing and working on our favorite movies are no different. The BBC recently got a chance to speak to Taika Waititi and revealed what hard time he is having balancing being a dad that has to homeschool his kids and the various movies that he's currently working on. Spoiler alert: he's balancing it all about as well as the rest of us are, which is not entirely well.

"I've just let all of my rules and everything I wanted to set up go out the window. So, my message is, don't worry, we're all losing it and we're all giving up and I cannot be a school teacher as well as write all this other stuff and work on all these other things. I just can't do that."

Waititi is attached to several major projects right now, including a new Star Wars movie that no one knows anything about. Waititi wasn't able to provide much of an update on the project and didn't offer any specific details, but it is one of the things he is working on while in quarantine.

"We're writing. This is you: 'Here's a question…Star Wars?' How am I supposed to answer that? Yes."

Finally, the other big project that Waititi is currently working on is Thor: Love and Thunder, and this time he did provide some small details about the script. The first one isn't that surprising that the movie is going to be insane, but hearing that it's also going to be romantic sounds like a lot of fun.

"Thor: Love and Thunder? I think it's going to be really good. We've finished, we've been writing the script off and on for over a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and it's also very romantic. … I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I've never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Waititi's unique sense of humor could make for some really interesting points of view when it comes to romance. Thus far, most of the relationships in the Marvel movies have been rather conventional; if there was anyone to throw a real curveball into what romance is in the Marvel universe and get away with it, it would be Waititi.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. It will be released on February 11, 2022.