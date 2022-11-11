Take A Bite Out Of A New Red Band Clip From Bones And All

It's the end of the year, so that means all the fun movies are coming out. Bones and All is one of the movies that has been making the rounds of the festival and early critic screenings. If you were being frank, you would describe this film as a "cannibal love story," which is fairly accurate. The film is more than that; we saw it the other day. Here is our first reaction, and a full review is coming soon.

To the surprise of no one, I dug #BonesAndAll. The juxtaposition between the blood and gore with the rather sweet story of people wanting to find love and acceptance is fascinating. Everyone is great, and Luca Guadagnino directs the crap out of it. A wild ride. @BonesAndAllFilm pic.twitter.com/yQ8psH5kgh — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) November 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet

MGM is ramping up the marketing as the limited release happens next week, with the wide release for Bones and All happening later in the month. They released a new red band scene on youtube today from near the beginning of the film, and it comes with a content warning and everything. "This clip contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers." We have the clip posted below, but because it is age-restricted, you'll have to go to YouTube to watch it. And if you have a weak stomach, then you probably weren't going to seek out a movie with a plotline containing the words "cannibal" in the first place. As for the rest of you, enjoy the clip and check this movie out when it releases near you. It's a trip.

Bones and All: Summary, Cast, Release Date

Camille DeAngelis with a screenplay by David Kajganich and directed by Luca Guadagnino. Bones and All stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance. It will be released on November 18th (Limited); November 23rd (Wide). BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are. Based on the novel bywith a screenplay byand directed by. Bones and All starsandIt will be released on November 18th (Limited); November 23rd (Wide).