Take A Bite Out Of A New Red Band Clip From Bones And All
It's the end of the year, so that means all the fun movies are coming out. Bones and All is one of the movies that has been making the rounds of the festival and early critic screenings. If you were being frank, you would describe this film as a "cannibal love story," which is fairly accurate. The film is more than that; we saw it the other day. Here is our first reaction, and a full review is coming soon.
MGM is ramping up the marketing as the limited release happens next week, with the wide release for Bones and All happening later in the month. They released a new red band scene on youtube today from near the beginning of the film, and it comes with a content warning and everything. "This clip contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers." We have the clip posted below, but because it is age-restricted, you'll have to go to YouTube to watch it. And if you have a weak stomach, then you probably weren't going to seek out a movie with a plotline containing the words "cannibal" in the first place. As for the rest of you, enjoy the clip and check this movie out when it releases near you. It's a trip.