Take A Bite Out Of A New Red Band Clip From Bones And All

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It's the end of the year, so that means all the fun movies are coming out. Bones and All is one of the movies that has been making the rounds of the festival and early critic screenings. If you were being frank, you would describe this film as a "cannibal love story," which is fairly accurate. The film is more than that; we saw it the other day. Here is our first reaction, and a full review is coming soon.

MGM is ramping up the marketing as the limited release happens next week, with the wide release for Bones and All happening later in the month. They released a new red band scene on youtube today from near the beginning of the film, and it comes with a content warning and everything. "This clip contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers." We have the clip posted below, but because it is age-restricted, you'll have to go to YouTube to watch it. And if you have a weak stomach, then you probably weren't going to seek out a movie with a plotline containing the words "cannibal" in the first place. As for the rest of you, enjoy the clip and check this movie out when it releases near you. It's a trip.

Bones and All: Summary, Cast, Release Date

BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are. Based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis with a screenplay by David Kajganich and directed by Luca Guadagnino. Bones and All stars Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance. It will be released on November 18th (Limited); November 23rd (Wide).
Take A Bite Out Of A New Red Band Clip From Bones And All
Taylor Russell as Maren in BONES AND ALL, directed by Luca Guadagnino, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. She loves movies, television, and comics. She's a member of the UFCA and the GALECA. Feminist. Writer. Nerd. Follow her on Twitter @katiesmovies and @safaiagem on Instagram.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.