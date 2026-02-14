Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: 7 New Character Posters Released

Illumination and Universal have released seven new character posters for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be released on April 3, 2026.

Article Summary Illumination and Universal debut seven new character posters for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The film promises a return of classic Mario characters, including Yoshi and Baby Mario, from the iconic games.

Following the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the sequel aims even higher at the box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.

Illumination is going big this year, and if any animated studio has the opportunity to completely dominate the box office, it's them. They would have that opportunity with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie by itself, and it does seem like they are leaning in just as hard with this one as they did with the first one. Despite referencing a 2000s-era game, this movie is bringing back some old-school concepts like Yoshi and Baby Mario. There's a lot going on, and that is very apparent when you look at the new character posters, which were released.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

