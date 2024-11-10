Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged:

Kevin Feige: The Marvel Release Schedule Will Slow Down After 2025

Kevin Feige says the Marvel release schedule will slow down after a very busy 2025. Marvel is set to release 3 movies and 6 shows next year.

Article Summary Kevin Feige announces Marvel's release schedule will slow after a busy 2025.

Marvel set to release three movies and six shows in 2025, including big titles like Captain America and Fantastic Four.

Pandemic and strikes caused previous delays; the 2024 schedule featured only one film and three shows.

Starting 2026, expect fewer releases with two movies and three series annually.

Marvel Studios released movies like a well-oiled machine for over a decade. It was becoming something you just expected at certain times of the year, and it seemed to be picking up speed the longer time went on. Then, the pandemic happened, and everything was thrown off. The schedule that was once seemingly set in stone got thrown out the window; projects were released when people were afraid to go to theaters or during strikes a couple of years later; it was all a mess. It was getting to the point that even fans had difficulty keeping up with all the shows and movies coming out, which wasn't good. Marvel wanted all of this stuff to be interconnected, to a point, but if there wasn't enough time for casual fans to watch it all, it didn't matter.

2024 was a strange year for the studio; we got one film and three shows this year due to more delays and schedule shifting because of the two strikes. However, next year is looking to pick up that insane pace again, but we shouldn't expect that to be the norm. Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige was at D23 Brasil (via omelete translated from Portuguese) this weekend and explained that after a very busy 2025, things will slow down to a much more reasonable schedule.

"I think it's safe to say that we're back to a normal pace, more or less. In the past, we had four films and four series a year, and I think we're going to go down to two films, three series – but that won't be the case in 2025, specifically. It turns out that we have been working on these titles for a long time, and they happen to be ready for release now," Feige said.

2025 is packed to the limits; that was after Marvel pulled Blade from the schedule entirely because they cannot get that film off the ground. We have three movies coming out next year (Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps), but television is where it's really packed with six shows on the schedule (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man). Now, some people might argue that the animated shows don't entirely count, but that's still more than what Feige is promising will be the new norm starting in 2026.

