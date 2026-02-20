Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 Release Date Shifted

Paramount shifted the release date of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2, moving the film from September 2027 to August 2027.

Article Summary Paramount shifts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 release from September to August 13, 2027.

The sequel will again be directed by Jeff Rowe, with Kyler Spears and Yashar Kassai as co-directors.

Original Mutant Mayhem stood out for having teen actors record voice work together, boosting authenticity.

Paramount continues investing in animated franchises despite mixed success and fanfare at the box office.

Paramount Pictures has shifted the release date of one of its upcoming animated sequels. The studio has quietly emerged as one to keep an eye on. They really stepped up in the game, and unfortunately, they haven't really had a big hit come out of it yet, and there have been some serious missteps as well. So, for all the good moves like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Transformers One, we also got a Smurfs movie and a SpongeBob movie that came and went without much fanfare. One could make an argument for the Sonic films, but when it comes to animated features, they've been making the right moves without much success.

Mutant Mayhem was a film the studio seemed to have a lot of faith in, even if not nearly enough of you saw it. On top of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 getting the green light before the movie was released, we also got a TV series that aired for 2 seasons. The sequel has been slowly moving along for a little while now, but Deadline has confirmed that the film has shifted its release date yet again. The sequel will now open on August 13, 202,7, rather than September 17, 2027, similar to the release date of the previous film.

We don't know that much about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2, but Jeff Rowe is set to direct again, with Kyler Spears and Yashar Kassai co-directing. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, and Ramsay McBean will serve as producers, with Lukas Williams serving as an executive producer. The first film opened during the actor's strike in 2023, which meant the cast couldn't promote at the time, and it seems like the people at Paramount took that into consideration when they were looking at the box office. One of the things that made the last film unique was the decision to have the actors voicing the turtles record together rather than separately, which is how voice acting is usually done. It made for a unique dynamic between the four actors, four teenagers portraying teenagers for the first time. It made the "teenage" part of the title really stand out, in a way previous adaptations couldn't quite nail.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!