Terrifier 3 Picked Up By Screambox, Cineverse, & Bloody Disgusting

Terrifier 3 will get a wide theatrical release in 2024 in North America, as Screambox Cineverse, and Bloody Disgusting team up again.

Terrifier 3 will indeed hit theaters for a wide release in North America. Screambox, Cineverse, and our friends at Bloody Disgusting have purchased the North American rights to the third film in the series, and a full, wide theatrical release is planned. We have already told you that David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera, who play Art the Clown and Sienna, will return to star. Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone are also back creatively, with Leone writing and directing again and Falcone producing. "Terrifier 3 will be another boundary-pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet.". Bloody Disgusting made the announcement this morning.

Terrifier 3 Ups the Ante

According to a Deadline story, the budget for this one will be seven figures, significantly more than the second one's $250,000. That is what happens when your sequel grosses $15 million in limited release worldwide. Priscilla Smith of French distribution house The Coven did not hold back when discussing the budget either: "There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom and let them be as wild as they can be. And, all jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year."

The two films in the Terrifier series are well-made and gross, and I expect nothing less of the third film. Everyone, and I do mean everyone, was shocked at the noise the sequel made at the box office, and I would bet that this new film will get a wide release. That Art the Clown has become one of the modern icons of horror from word of mouth and nothing else also makes my heart feel full, as it makes me think of the old days of horror tape trading and fanzines—more on this one as we learn it.

