Terrifier 3 Details Emerge, Will Film This Year For 2024 Release

Terrifier 3 is taking shape. After the surprising and shocking breakout success of Terrifier 2, another was a guarantee, and we now know that the film will shoot late this year for a 2024 release. David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera, who play Art the Clown and Sienna, will return to star. Damien Leone and producer Phil Falcone are also back creatively, with Leone writing and directing again and Falcone producing. "Terrifier 3 will be another boundary-pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no holds barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate. If you thought Art the Clown's reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven't seen anything yet.". Deadline had the news.

Terrifier 3 Ups the Ante

According to that Deadline story, the budget for this one will be seven figures, significantly more than the second one's $250,000. That is what happens when your sequel grosses $15 million in limited release worldwide. Priscilla Smith of French distribution house The Coven did not hold back when discussing the budget either: "There will be a much bigger budget this time around, which is intended to give the filmmakers more creative freedom and let them be as wild as they can be. And, all jokes aside, we are going for that Oscar this year."

The two films in the Terrifier series are well-made and gross, and I expect nothing less of the third film. Everyone, and I do mean everyone, was shocked at the noise the sequel made at the box office, and I would bet that this new film will get a wide release. That Art the Clown has become one of the modern icons of horror from word of mouth and nothing else also makes my heart feel full, as it makes me think of the old days of horror tape trading and fanzines—more on this one as we learn it.

