Marvel Studios Moving to No More Than 2 Series, 3 Films Per Year: Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger has now attached a number to Marvel Studios: no more than 2 shows and 3 films per year moving forward.

It wasn't like The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger wasn't already on the record as saying that both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm would need to start rolling back on the number of productions it has in play and to space them out more on the calendar to get the most out of every film or series. With that said, Iger never attached a number to what he was looking for – with most folks believing that it was a general shift in philosophy moving forward. Since his initial comments, Iger has been quite busy – fixing the mess with streaming, fighting off a board of directors challenge, taking on full ownership of Hulu – things like that. But now that a lot of that dust has settled, Iger returned to the topic of reducing/rescheduling in a big way during Disney's quarterly earnings call on Tuesday. Those Marvel Studios films & shows that you've been enjoying? You're going to get no more than three films and two series per year moving forward – a move Iger believes will focus more on the quality of what's being released and not just the quantity (though we're sure financials factor in also) and one "that's particularly true with Marvel."

"We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three, and we're working hard on what that path is," Iger shared during the call. On the film side, Iger highlighted Thunderbolts, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Captain America: Brave New World – before noting that it's onto the "Avengers" after 2025. "Overall, I feel great about the slate. It's something that I've committed to spending more and more time on. The team is one that I have tremendous confidence in, and the IP that we're mining, including all the sequels that we're doing, is second to none," Iger shared. On the television side, Igeer spotlighted the upcoming Kathryn Hahn-starring "WandaVision" spinoff Agatha – also noting that the streamer's series slate is "a vestige of basically a desire in the past to increase volume."

