Deadpool 3: Dogpool Shares A First Look At Their New Best Friend

Dogpool is here to share a first look at its new best friend, Wade Wilson, in Deadpool 3. The film will be released on July 24, 2024.

Article Summary Deadpool 3 set leaks abound, but Dogpool's official Instagram offers fresh Wade Wilson look.

Ryan Reynolds ropes in Hugh Jackman for a Wolverine return alongside a star-studded cast.

Emma Corrin rumored as the villain, with cast from previous Deadpool films reprising roles.

Amid 2023 box office woes, Deadpool 3 shoulders MCU hopes, set for July 24, 2024 release.

Now that the strike has ended, productions are working overtime to try and get as much work done as possible before the end of the year. One of the productions that is working hard is Deadpool 3. This is also apparently the Marvel movie with the worst-kept set in the entire world because we haven't seen this many set leaks in a while. That sort of stuff is out there if you want to look for it. In news that isn't being kept hidden, we know that this film will feature Dogpool as even Wade Wilson needs man's best friend. Dogpool is already cool and has its own official Instagram account that is verified. This is the third time we've gotten a look at Dogpool, but this is the first time we've seen Wade.

Deadpool 3 Is Suddenly Standing On Its Own

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

Deadpool 3 is a production that suddenly has the weight of the world on its shoulders after multiple underperformances at the box office in 2023 and delays due to the strikes, making it the only MCU film that will be released in 2024. The rumors about this film are as pervasive as they get, so who knows what the movie that makes it to the big screen on July 24, 2024, will be.

