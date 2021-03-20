Sally From The End Of Texas Chainsaw Massacre Returning In New Film

Texas Chainsaw Massacre ends with final girl, Sally Hardesty getting away as Leatherface does his chainsaw dance. The character has not appeared in any of the many, many follow-ups to that original film. However, Marilyn Burns, who played Sally, made a cameo in The Next Generation and was in Texas Chainsaw 3D but not as Sally in either of those films. She passed away in 2014. Thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting, we now know that Sally will indeed be in the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, which is a direct sequel to the original. Sally will be played by Olwen Fouéré from Mandy. They also learned Mark Burnham would be playing Leatherface.

I Am Still Not Excited For Another Texas Chainsaw Film

Elsie Fisher ("Castle Rock"), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige ("Star Trek"), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy ("War & Peace") all-star in the new film, which is directed by David Blue Garcia. Chris Thomas Devlin wrote the script. Legendary will be releasing this new Texas Chainsaw film, which is the ninth film in the franchise if you can believe that. While Jason, Michael, and Freddy, and the like lend themselves to multiple films, I never think of Leatherface that way.

Maybe it is because that first film is so unassailably great that I just don't need any more of them. Honestly, it is hard to get excited about another Texas Chainsaw film. However, the fact that they are going the Halloween 2018 route and ignoring everything else and bringing back Sally is interesting. Of course, I am going to watch it; I can't help myself. But I am not going into this one with any excitement at all. I hope that the team here proves me wrong.