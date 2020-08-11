Watch The Trailer For The Amityville Harvest, Releasing In October

The trailer for new Amityville horror film The Amityville Harvest has dropped, as Lionsgate takes us back for another round of terror in the New York state town. Sadie Katz and Kyle Lowder star in the film, about a documentary team living in and researching the secret history of a crumbling mansion. Their host Victor is a charismatic person, or maybe something more. As the crew falls under his spell, it is up to Christina (Katz) to try and stop him and the terror plaguing Amityville. You can watch the trailer for The Amityville Harvest down below, along with the official synopsis.

The Amityville Harvest Synopsis

"In this intense horror tale, a visit to a crumbling mansion becomes a journey into sheer terror. While staying at an aging manor to research its liquor-smuggling history, Christina and her documentary video team interview their spooky host Vincent — but no one can capture his image or voice on video! After shocking dreams and bloody encounters, the crew members fall under Victor's hypnotic spell. Can Christina and her sister stave off Victor's dark magic and survive Amityville's deadly harvest?"

This has the feeling of an early 2000's Lionsgate horror film. By that, I mean low budget and with a trailer that will end up being a little better than the movie. Why is everything shot so darkly? I get what they were going for, but man did they make a curious decision there with the lighting. Other than that, this just looks like more straight to DVD and digital horror that doesn't do much to try and add any importance to the genre. The Amityville Harvest hits DVD and digital, and On Demand on October 20th.