The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Will Be The Franchises Longest Film

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes just recently wrapped production, which does track for its release date that is a little over a year away. It's a little unclear how much of a demand there is for a movie like this since the film and books were very much "of the moment" type of things that managed to grab a young actress in Jennifer Lawrence right as her career was about to blow up. We'll find out in a year, and according to director Francis Lawrence, this will be a long entry into the franchise. In a recent interview with Collider, he revealed that this would be the longest movie so far but couldn't put an exact number on it yet.

"We were scheduled for 85 days. We got a day ahead, so we did it in 84 days, which is shorter than Catching Fire, but longer than each of the Mocking Jays. So it was in between because we shot the Mocking Jays together for 155 days, which ends up being 77-ish days apiece. So it was a little longer than each of the Mocking Jays, but shorter than Catching Fire. It definitely will be the longest of all the movies."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Will Be A New POV For The Hunger Games

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes "will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games… only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12." That is fertile ground for intrigue, for sure, as Snow is a character worth exploring. One wonders what may have happened in this Hunger Games that set him on the path he ends up on. Lionsgate is undoubtedly excited, as you can tell from Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake had this to say when Lionsgate got the rights: "Suzanne's new book has been worth the wait. It offers everything fans could hope for and expect from The Hunger Games while also breaking new ground and introducing an entirely new canvas of characters. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is creatively thrilling and takes this world to complex new dimensions that open up amazing cinematic possibilities. We're thrilled to reunite this filmmaking team with this very unique franchise, and we can't wait to begin production."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, directed by Francis Lawrence, stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Burn Gorman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis. It will be released on November 17, 2023