The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 Is Officially Greenlit For April 2026

A sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been officially greenlit and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Announced on Nintendo's Twitter, the sequel will expand Mario's animated adventure.

Universal and Nintendo eyeing the original cast's return, promising a brighter story.

Production details hint at an ongoing collaboration between Illumination and Nintendo.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a massive hit last year, which helped an all-around great year in animation across the board. The movie wasn't exactly an awards contender, but it showed up and did what it wanted to do and did it well enough that the fans were extremely happy. The people at Nintendo and Universal were happy, too, as they watched those box office numbers continue to climb, and Peaches went viral in ways that other studios dreamed of. So it isn't surprising that we're getting another movie, which was officially announced by Shigeru Miyamoto on the official Nintendo Twitter account today. Not only is The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 officially a go, but we even have a release date of April 3, 2026, because early April worked exceptionally well last time, and why fix what isn't broken?

"This is Miyamoto. We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026, in the US and many other markets and throughout the month of April in other territories. We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more. This time, too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!"

Animated movies aren't exactly easy to turn around quickly, so we can expect that this film has been in the works for a little while, but everyone has been keeping it under wraps. I also wouldn't be surprised to see Universal and Nintendo bend over backward to ensure the cast returns for the second movie. It also sounds like Nintendo will be even more hands-on for The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 than they were in the first movie, which is always good to hear.

