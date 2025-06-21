Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, frozen, frozen 3

Frozen 3 Filmmaker Says the Film is Looking "Phenomenal"

The director of Frozen 3 shares his excitement for the upcoming film and says that he wants to ensure it lives up to fans' expectations.

Article Summary Frozen 3 director Jared Bush teases a phenomenal new chapter, promising it will meet fans’ high expectations

Disney continues to expand the Frozen franchise, with a fourth film already being considered for the future

Returning stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff are expected to reprise their roles

Frozen 3 aims to build on the franchise’s legacy, delivering an epic, fresh story set in Arendelle

Nearly a decade after Frozen became a cultural juggernaut and its 2019 sequel broke box office records with over $1.4 billion worldwide, Disney is actively developing the third (and maybe even a fourth) installment in the beloved franchise. And ever since the release of the sequel, fans have long speculated about what comes next for Elsa, Anna, and the kingdom of Arendelle. Fortunately, one of the key creatives behind the project is offering a few early hints about the epic scope of the next installment.

Frozen 3 writer and director Jared Bush recently spoke to Collider about the process, teasing the direction of the next chapter while keeping key details under wraps. "Right now, the work being done on Frozen 3, specifically, is phenomenal. When people see it, I think returning to that world with those characters, the entertainment value of watching them go on a new journey, but that feels very organic to the story they've already been on, is fantastic." Bush, who previously penned a script for Moana and co-directed Encanto, emphasized the importance of maintaining the franchise's high standards, noting, "For me personally, I think that it's critical to make sure that every movie we do is fantastic."

The Success (and Possible Future) of the Frozen Franchise

The original Frozen won two Academy Awards, became a merchandising empire, and helped redefine what a modern Disney princess story could be. Its sequel expanded the mythology, exploring the origins of Elsa's powers and deepening the emotional bond between the two sisters. With Frozen 3, the creative team appears poised to continue that evolution, building on familiar themes while exploring new territory. Though the full cast has not been officially confirmed, stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff have all expressed enthusiasm about returning to their roles. Disney CEO Bob Iger has also revealed that a Frozen 4 is currently being considered, suggesting a long-term plan for the franchise.

While we wait for more news on the next entry, Frozen 3 is already shaping up to be another major event for Disney—one that aims to recapture the magic of its predecessors while offering a fresh and meaningful continuation of the story that inspired millions. Are you excited for more Frozen films?

