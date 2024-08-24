Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: matt reeves, Mattson Tomlin, the batman 2, The Batman Part II, The Penguin

The Batman Part II Co-Writer Says Matt Reeves "Is Like No Other"

The Batman Part II co-writer Mattson Tomlin says that director Matt Reeves is "like no other," and they are "gearing up" to start production next year.

Article Summary Mattson Tomlin praises director Matt Reeves as production for The Batman Part II gears up for next year.

The Batman Part II's release date moved to October 2026, following script completion delays.

The Penguin spin-off series will stream on Max starting September 19, 2024, connecting to The Batman Part II.

Anticipation builds as Tomlin describes Matt Reeves as a true artist committed to creating meaningful work.

We are returning to the world of The Batman in a little under a month with The Penguin, and there has been a pretty significant amount of time between the movie being released and this show coming out, over two years, to be exact. If you've been waiting for The Batman Part II, then you've been impatiently waiting for the sequel that also feels like it has been taking a hot minute to get off the ground. The sequel was confirmed in April 2022, a little over a month after the first film's release, but there haven't been a lot of updates ever since. There was some more restructuring in Warner Bros. and DC, and considering how well the first film did both critically and commercially, no one would try and rush Matt Reeves. That's a good thing; nothing good comes from rushing a script.

The Batman Part II shifted its release date again in March 2024, delaying the film from October 2025 to October 2026. This wasn't that surprising, considering there were cast members saying they hadn't even seen a completed script yet, and, again, no one is going to rush the man who made $772 million on a budget of ~$200 million. It sounds like things are getting ready to go, and ScreenRant was interviewing co-writer Mattson Tomlin for his new Netflix show Terminator Zero. However, he did provide an update on the script and the production and just gushed about getting to work with Reeves for as long as he has.

"It's shooting next year," explained Tomlin. "We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher. It's the sequel to the first one. But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

So it sounds like we were right; no one was in a rush, and considering that The Batman was a film that also wasn't rushed and it worked out for Warner Bros., it stands to reason they would want to make the bat-shaped lightning strike again. It will be interesting to see if The Penguin can draw in a decent audience and just how connected the show will end up being to The Batman Part II. Is this going to be one of those times when you have to watch the show to understand what is happening, or is it just a fun bonus that won't impact the overall film too much in the end? We're over two years away from finding out. Still, more information should start coming out once they begin production next year, likely after star Robert Pattinson finishes his press for Mickey 17 in late January. The Batman Part II will be released on October 2, 2026. The Penguin spin-off show is set to stream on Max on September 19, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!