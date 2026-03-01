Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the bride

The Bride!: Christian Bale Thought He Read The "Wrong Script"

The Bride! star Christian Bale thought he had read the wrong script because he couldn't believe a script this "risky" wasn't a low budget indie.

Warner Bros. is betting big on daring reimaginings, with The Bride! following Wuthering Heights.

Jessie Buckley, recently acclaimed for Hamnet, leads the cast in a radical twist on the classic character.

Director Maggie Gyllenhaal is praised by Bale for her visionary script and groundbreaking direction.

Early reviews for The Bride! are trending pretty positive, which is exactly what Warner Bros. would want with another big creative swing like this. Right out of the gate, the studio was dropping to two drastic reimaginings of classic characters in two months, and "Wuthering Heights" was certainly a thing that happened and connected with some audience members; it also stirred up a lot of conversation around the idea of adaptation. This is a little different. While Frankenstein is a literary classic character, The Bride is a movie monster, so we're walking two different lines here. Deadline got the chance to talk to star Christian Bale on the red carpet for the film, and when asked for his first reaction to the script, he was shocked that it wasn't some low-budget indie because it was so radical.

"I thought I had the wrong script," Bale said. "I thought, what I read, I said, 'This must be a low-budget indie, because it's way too risky for anyone to put any serious money into, but I want to do this movie, I want to do this low-budget indie that [director and writer] Maggie [Gyllenhaal] has written.' And then they said to me, 'No, no, no, they're taking a big swing. The people at Warner Bros., Pam [Abdy], Mike [De Luca], kudos to them, they are recognizing movies are in death rows right now, and if we don't start coming up with desperately original, fiery films that you must go see in the movie theater, then we got no right to keep making movies.

"So I wanted in," Bale continued. "From that, Maggie is a phenomenal director and incredible writer bringing on an incredible cast led by Jesse [Buckley], who is just so experienced, but that most people don't know much about her. So she's arriving, she's a trailblazer, total pathfinder, nobody better than, and these characters are just dynamite to play, and we hopefully created something very original."

Timing is everything, and one could argue The Bride! has some really good timing. If this film had been released a few months ago, the only people who would have known who Buckley is would have been those who saw Hamnet at film festivals. Now, however, her name is being thrown around as a serious contender for the Academy Awards. Bale is right that most people don't know that much about Buckley, but thanks to Hamnet, she is on a lot more radars, which elevates The Bride! as well.

The Bride!: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Maggie Gyllenhaal (Academy Award-nominated writer/director of The Lost Daughter) and starring Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley and Academy Award winner Christian Bale comes THE BRIDE! A bold, iconoclastic take on one of the world's most compelling stories.

A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!

The film stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and Oscar winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Gyllenhaal is supported behind the camera by a team of award-winning film artisans, including director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and costume designer Sandy Powell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A First Love Films / In The Current Company Production, A Maggie Gyllenhaal Film: THE BRIDE!. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on March 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 March 2026.

