The Color Purple: New Trailer And 4 New Images Are Released

Warner Bros. Discovery has released a second trailer and four new high-quality images from the upcoming reimagining of The Color Purple.

The Color Purple is one of two musicals set to come out this December, and one would think a remake of a classic would be a sure thing, but after West Side Story bombed, it's anyone's guess as to whether or not this movie is going to find a place at the box office. Now that the fall season has started, Warner Bros. Discovery is starting to kick the marketing for this film up with a second official trailer that tells us a lot more about the story for those who might not have watched the original and four new high-quality images.

The Color Purple: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King, The Burial of Kojo) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, Hidden Figures), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker, Orange Is the New Black), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fear the Walking Dead), Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, BlacKkKlansman), H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, Grown-ish), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (Maid, The Chi), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The executive producers are Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott, and Michael Beugg.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Harpo Films Production, an Amblin Entertainment Production, a Scott Sanders Production/a QJP Production, The Color Purple. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023, and internationally beginning on 18 January, 2024.

