A Wonder Woman 1984/Netflix Sandman Crossover With Asim Chaudhry?

Asim Chaudhry is a British comedian and actor best known for playing Chabuddy G in the BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing. Originally a YouTube mockumentary about a pirate radio station, Kurupt FM, which he co-created with Hugo Chegwin, Steve Stamp, and Allan Mustafa, it was picked by BBC3, won him a Royal Television Society Award and he was nominated for two BAFTAs.

Bleeding Cool also enjoyed his appearance in Wonder Woman 1984, where he played Roger, the British guy at the museum who is the first to get a wish from the Dreamstone but wastes it on a cup of coffee.

We have also noticed he has been cast playing Abel in the new Netflix Sandman series. We have also noted that the first arc of the Sandman comic, which the Netflix TV show is adapting, contains the very same Dreamstone…

…that appears in Wonder Woman 1984.

Which does beg the question… could this be an official crossover? Will the Dreamstone in Sandman look the same as it did in Wonder Woman 1984? And then… was Roger actually Abel? Son of Adam and Eve, host of the House Of Mystery, and walking the waking lands, getting a job in a museum research department and gaining a new appreciation for coffee? Just waiting for Cain – played by the great Sanjeev Bhaskar – to pop by and kill him again?

This isn't an illustration of me this is what Abel actually looks like from the Sandman comics and now I AM him lol wtf @NetflixUK #Sandman pic.twitter.com/9UPBLDxzpG — Asim C (@AsimC86) January 28, 2021

I mean, okay, probably not. But also… maybe? Why not catch up on some of his best bits first?